Pocono NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Pocono Raceway, like Michigan International Speedway, is only on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule one time once again this year, despite having been the host of two races each year for decades.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to enter this weekend's 160-lap Great American Getaway around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval with a 51-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the standings.

Reddick has led the standings after all 15 races that have been contested so far this season, but this is his narrowest lead in quite some time. Hamlin is riding a two-race winning streak and is a seven-time Pocono winner. For the first time in a long time, Reddick is set to enter a race without the guarantee of leaving as the points leader, as 75 points are up for grabs on Sunday.

Here's how the top 10 drivers in the standings stack up as the series takes on the "Tricky Triangle" for the 2026 season's 16th points race.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Pocono

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 669 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 618 -51 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 512 -157 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 482 -187 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 470 -199 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 453 -216 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 428 -241 8 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 424 -245 9 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 418 -251 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 410 -259

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Pocono as the Great American Getaway 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 669 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 628 (-41)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 512 (-157)



4 - Chase Elliott - 482 (-187)



5 - Ty Gibbs - 478 (-191)



6 - Kyle Larson - 462 (-207)



7 - Chris Buescher - 430 (-239)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 428 (-241)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 423 (-246)



10 - Christopher Bell - 410 (-259)

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 669 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 630 (-39)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 512 (-157)



4 - Chase Elliott - 483 (-186)



5 - Ty Gibbs - 478 (-191)



6 - Kyle Larson - 462 (-207)



7 - Carson Hocevar - 432 (-237)



8 - Chris Buescher - 430 (-239)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 426 (-243)



10 - Christopher Bell - 410 (-259)

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Full standings after Great American Getaway 400

1 - Tyler Reddick - 704 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 685 (-19)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 539 (-165)

4 - Chase Elliott - 509 (-195)

5 - Ty Gibbs - 506 (-198)

6 - Kyle Larson - 494 (-210)

7 - Chris Buescher - 460 (-244)

8 - Daniel Suarez - 450 (-254)

9 - Carson Hocevar - 449 (-255)

10 - Christopher Bell - 421 (-283)

11 - William Byron - 415 (-289)

12 - Chase Briscoe - 411 (-293)

13 - Bubba Wallace - 394 (-310)

14 - Shane van Gisbergen - 361 (-343)

15 - Erik Jones - 355 (-349)

15 - Austin Cindric - 355 (-349)

17 - Brad Keselowski - 351 (-353)

18 - Joey Logano - 334 (-370)

19 - Ryan Preece - 322 (-382)

20 - Michael McDowell - 306 (-398)

21 - A.J. Allmendinger - 301 (-403)

22 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 299 (-405)

23 - Ross Chastain - 294 (-410)

24 - Todd Gilliland - 283 (-421)

24 - Zane Smith - 283 (-421)

26 - John Hunter Nemechek - 277 (-427)

27 - Riley Herbst - 271 (-433)

28 - Austin Dillon - 257 (-447)

29 - Noah Gragson - 214 (-490)

30 - Josh Berry - 200 (-504)

31 - Ty Dillon - 195 (-509)

32 - Cole Custer - 188 (-516)

32 - Alex Bowman - 188 (-516)

34 - Connor Zilisch - 162 (-542)

35 - Cody Ware - 138 (-566)

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for a new event next weekend, that being the Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course. Live coverage from Naval Base Coronado is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21.