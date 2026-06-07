Michigan NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The gap might not be what it once was, but 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is still well ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who has actually overtaken Reddick as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship favorite, in the point standings.

Reddick's lead is still big enough that he is guaranteed to be the points leader following Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Michigan International Speedway oval, no matter what happens in the race.

Here's how the top 10 drivers stack up, heading into Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Michigan

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 657 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 560 -97 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 483 -174 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 460 -197 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 449 -208 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 409 -248 7 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 399 -258 8 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 393 -264 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 383 -274 10 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 378 -279

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Michigan as the FireKeepers Casino 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 667 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 560 (-107)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 483 (-184)

4 - Chase Elliott - 467 (-200)

5 - Ty Gibbs - 458 (-209)

6 - Kyle Larson - 413 (-254)

7 - Christopher Bell - 399 (-268)

8 - Chris Buescher - 396 (-271)

9 - Carson Hocevar - 391 (-276)

10 - Daniel Suarez - 379 (-288)

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings after Stage 2

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full standings after FireKeepers Casino 400

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14 for the live broadcast of the next NASCAR Cup Series race, the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.