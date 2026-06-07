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Michigan NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 15th points race.
ByAsher Fair|
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Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The gap might not be what it once was, but 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is still well ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who has actually overtaken Reddick as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship favorite, in the point standings.

Reddick's lead is still big enough that he is guaranteed to be the points leader following Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Michigan International Speedway oval, no matter what happens in the race.

Here's how the top 10 drivers stack up, heading into Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Michigan

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

657

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

560

-97

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

483

-174

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

460

-197

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

449

-208

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

409

-248

7

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

399

-258

8

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

393

-264

9

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

383

-274

10

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

378

-279

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Michigan as the FireKeepers Casino 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 667 (0)
2 - Denny Hamlin - 560 (-107)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 483 (-184)
4 - Chase Elliott - 467 (-200)
5 - Ty Gibbs - 458 (-209)
6 - Kyle Larson - 413 (-254)
7 - Christopher Bell - 399 (-268)
8 - Chris Buescher - 396 (-271)
9 - Carson Hocevar - 391 (-276)
10 - Daniel Suarez - 379 (-288)

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Standings after Stage 2

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full standings after FireKeepers Casino 400

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14 for the live broadcast of the next NASCAR Cup Series race, the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

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