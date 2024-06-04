Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant in 2025
4. Mick Schumacher
Ever since Mick Schumacher’s tenure at Haas ended in 2022, he has been a reserve driver for Mercedes. While rumors of his return to a full-time seat have been around pretty much since he was replaced at Haas, there is a real chance that the German driver will indeed get back on the grid in 2025.
The 25-year-old has been patiently waiting for his chance to return, and making that return with a team in a good situation such as Williams could help Schumacher really show his talents.
Considering the fact that he was part of a Haas team that experienced quite a bit of turbulence during his two-year stint there, the assumptions made about his ability do not seem 100% accurate.
Toto Wolff and Mercedes have been supporting Schumacher ever since he joined the team, and the organization’s ties to Williams and James Vowles could very well result in his return to Formula 1.
Vowles considering Schumacher for the expected opening alongside Alex Albon is not certain, especially given the plethora of rumors surrounding Kimi Antonelli.
A lot can happen over the course of the next several months, and many scenarios are possible. But if Schumacher does indeed return, a move to Williams seems to be the likeliest possibility.