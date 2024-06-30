Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix not being broadcast on ABC
By Asher Fair
After a four-race stretch of Formula 1 races that were not shown on ESPN, including three on ABC, last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix was broadcast live on ESPN from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
That race was the first of eight races on ESPN over a nine-race stretch. This Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix is also set to be shown live on ESPN, which is responsible for exactly half of the races on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule.
This 71-lap race around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria is the 11th race of the season, and it is the fifth race on ESPN's portion of the schedule.
Austrian Grand Prix to be broadcast on ESPN
Of the remaining 13 races after this weekend, seven, including six of the next seven, are set to be shown on ESPN. Four are set to be shown on ESPN2, including three of the final four, and two are set to be shown on ABC.
Following next Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, which is the fourth of seven races scheduled for ESPN2 this season, six races in a row are set to be shown on ESPN, the longest stretch of races on any single channel all year.
ABC's next two races – and its final two races of the season – are the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
Tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, June 30 for the live broadcast of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of this race, and this track is his winningest track (five victories).