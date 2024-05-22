Formula 1 fans await upcoming Sky Sports change in Monaco
By Asher Fair
Since David Croft joined the Sky Sports Formula 1 broadcast team in 2012, after the broadcaster acquired the rights from the BBC, he had not missed a Grand Prix until this past weekend at Imola Circuit, where he stepped aside for the first of three scheduled absences on the 24-race 2024 calendar.
In his entire career, which dates back to 1998, he had only missed one race until this past weekend, with that absence taking place during the European Grand Prix weekend at the Nürburgring in 2007 due to the birth of his son.
Harry Benjamin took over as the lead announcer during Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, and he did a remarkable job, which was no easy task with such big shoes to fill.
An experienced announcer himself, the leader of last year's Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast made the most of his official Formula 1 Grand Prix debut.
Formula 1 fans await David Croft's return
However, it's safe to say that most Formula 1 fans are excited for the switch back to "Crofty" ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco this coming weekend.
The return of the iconic "it's lights out and away we go!" line at the start of the historic race around the Principality will surely be welcomed by the majority of Formula 1 fans worldwide.
Having said that, it's a great thing to know that the Sky Sports commentary booth is indeed in good hands when Croft misses the two additional races he is scheduled to miss later on in the year.
Benjamin is set to return to the lead announcer role for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, June 30 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 15.
This Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ABC from the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET, with "lights out" scheduled for shortly after 9:00 a.m. ET.