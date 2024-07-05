Formula 1 set for Sky Sports broadcast change at Silverstone
By Asher Fair
This past Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring marked just the second time in 13 seasons since Sky Sports acquired the broadcast rights to Formula 1 race weekends that David Croft was not present for a Grand Prix.
Both times have taken place this season, as there were three planned absences built into Crofty's schedule throughout the record-breaking 24-race calendar. He also missed the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit back in May.
A total of 249 Formula 1 Grands Prix had been contested from the Sky Sports acquisition in 2012 up until Crofty's first absence. Throughout his entire 27-year broadcasting career, he had only missed one race weekend before this year. That happened at the Nürburgring in 2007, when he missed the European Grand Prix due to the birth of his son.
Harry Benjamin, who led last year's Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast, filled in for Croft for both the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix, with the latter event also featuring a sprint race.
David Croft returning at Silverstone
While Benjamin once again did a commendable job last week with such big shoes to fill, many fans are once again eager for the fan-favorite regular announcer to return to the broadcast booth.
To start this coming Sunday's 52-lap British Grand Prix at the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) Silverstone Circuit, fans can once again expect to hear the iconic "it's lights out and away we go!" line from the longtime Sky Sports lead man.
Croft's other scheduled absence on the 2024 calendar is set to come during the season's 17th race weekend at Baku City Circuit. Benjamin is set to return for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before Croft takes over again for the remaining seven races of the year.
But for now, and for the next four race weekends after this one, Crofty is back.
The British Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Silverstone Circuit beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 7. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so and don't miss it!