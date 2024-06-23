Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix not being broadcast on ABC
By Asher Fair
The future of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya may be in doubt beyond the 2025 Formula 1 season, with a new race in Madrid set to be introduced in 2026 – and already under contract through 2035.
But the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix each year since 1991 is still on the schedule for 2024 and 2025, and this weekend, it is set to host the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season's 10th race.
Unlike the two most recent races, the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco and the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Sunday's 66-lap race will not be shown live on ABC.
In the United States, the Formula 1 broadcast schedule is split between ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, with ESPN showing 12 races, ESPN2 showing seven, and ABC showing the other five.
Through the season's first nine races, three races have been shown on each of these three networks, meaning that ESPN is responsible for the majority of 2024's races from this point forward.
The Canadian Grand Prix wrapped up a season-long four-race stretch of races not on ESPN. Also taking place during that stretch were the aforementioned Monaco Grand Prix, the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on ABC, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit on ESPN2.
There hasn't been a Formula 1 race on ESPN since the Chinese Grand Prix took place at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, April 21. But that is set to change this weekend in Spain.
Of the next nine races, eight are set to be shown on ESPN, including this Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. The only non-ESPN race during that nine-race stretch is the British Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7.
This nine-race stretch extends through September. Only one of the season's final six races, however, is set to be shown on ESPN, with three set to be shown on ESPN2 and the other two set to be shown on ABC.
ESPN is set to broadcast the Spanish Grand Prix live from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, June 23. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the two-time reigning winner of this race.