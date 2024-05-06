Formula 1 standings changed hours after Miami Grand Prix
By Asher Fair
McLaren's Lando Norris scored the first win of his Formula 1 career in his 110th start on Sunday at Miami International Autodrome, pulling away from Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a safety car to win the Miami Grand Prix.
Norris' victory in this 57-lap race at the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida did not initially move him up from fifth place in the driver standings. However, hours after the race, he found himself climbing into fourth.
The stewards determined that Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. was "predominantly to blame" for his contact with McLaren's Oscar Piastri while making a pass for fourth place.
Carlos Sainz Jr. demoted after Miami Grand Prix
The contact, which came just laps after Sainz was irate with Piastri's defensive driving, resulted in Piastri needing to come into the pits for a new front wing. He was only able to rally to 13th place while Sainz finished in fourth.
However, the 29-year-old Spaniard was issued a five-second penalty after the race, which was enough to drop him behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
Sainz dropping from fourth to fifth place dropped him from 85 points to 83 points in the driver standings, placing him into a tie with Norris. Because both drivers have one win through six races this year, the tiebreaker became second place finishes.
Norris recorded one in China while Sainz has yet to record any this year, so Norris is officially the driver in fourth place heading into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit in just under two weeks.
It is worth noting that Sainz was forced to miss the race in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis back in March. His points per race weekend average is 16.6, good for third best in the series behind the Red Bull duo of Verstappen (22.67) and Perez (17.17).
Perez moved two points closer to Verstappen for the lead of the standings as a result of his promotion to fourth place. Additionally, Red Bull's lead over Ferrari in the constructor standings grew by four points.
