Formula 1: Surprise new landing spot emerges for Esteban Ocon
The optics of Esteban Ocon’s situation make it look like his collision with teammate Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season certainly accelerated his departure from Alpine. Since the incident, there has been an increased intensity of rumors surrounding his future.
Though there were talks of the French driver being benched by the team for reserve driver Jack Doohan after Monaco, team principal Bruno Famin decided against it, despite having had strong words on the incident.
The official announcement of the 27-year-old being set to leave Alpine at the end of 2024 came last month, and several potential destinations emerged for him for next season.
There were also rumors that Ocon could be left out of Formula 1 entirely, due to some of the issues he has faced with his teammates on the race track in the past. Such rumors seem to be fueled strictly by opinions, as he remains a very talented driver and has proven it on several occasions.
Where could Esteban Ocon be heading next?
While there were rumors of Ocon potentially joining Sauber (Audi) or Williams, the latest reports suggest that Haas will be his next destination. The announcement of the move is expected before the four-week summer break, which is scheduled to begin right after the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 28.
Haas have made massive improvements this year, and they are currently on pace for their second-best season since their inception in 2016. Under the direction of new team principal Ayao Komatsu, the team seem to be heading in the right direction after a string of difficult years.
With the recent signing of Oliver Bearman to replace the Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg, Haas are now looking to complete their driver lineup for 2025.
At first glance, Ocon replacing Kevin Magnussen would give them a rather strong lineup, especially compared to past seasons. But given Ocon’s on-track antics in recent years, there are some concerns which would come with it.
Bearman is one of the biggest young talents soon to enter Formula 1. Eyes have been on him since his incredible performance in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when he filled in for Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari halfway through the weekend.
While the expectation is that Bearman will put up good results from the start, his development as a driver will be valued quite highly, and the idea of having Ocon as a teammate has raised some questions about whether the 19-year-old’s development will be hindered by on-track maneuvers from the Frenchman. After all, we have already seen the likes of Gasly and even Fernando Alonso suffer from that aggression.
As time inches closer to the expected announcement of Ocon joining Haas next season, the move has a lot of potential. But there is still a chance that things go wrong and the 27-year-old does end up being out of Formula 1 entirely after all.