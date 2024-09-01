IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile race not being shown on NBC
By Asher Fair
A few years ago, not many people would have given much thought to the idea of another IndyCar race ever being contested at the Milwaukee Mile. The track returned to the schedule in 2011, but it was left off the calendar again following its July 2015 event.
Now the most recent race contested at the four-turn, 1.015-mile (1.633-kilometer) West Allis, Wisconsin oval took place yesterday night, as IndyCar made its long-awaited return to the iconic track after more than nine years away. It was Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward who took the checkered flag.
Yesterday's 250-lap race was shown exclusively on Peacock, making it the second of two Peacock exclusives on this year's 18-race calendar, the first being the race on the streets of Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, July 21.
Today's 250-lap race is also set to be shown on Peacock, but it is not a Peacock exclusive. However, it is also not on NBC, which still hasn't shown a race live since the second race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, July 14.
While NBC is responsible for 10 of the 18 races (nine of the 17 points races) on the schedule, Sunday's race is the fifth straight race not on the network.
Second Milwaukee IndyCar race not being shown on NBC
The second race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 is set to be shown on USA Network. The other two races on USA Network during this current five-race stretch of races not on NBC were contested on Saturday, August 17 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Portland International Raceway on Sunday, August 25.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Sunday's race is the penultimate race of the season, and it is the sixth and final race on USA Network's portion of the broadcast schedule. The season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, which hasn't hosted an IndyCar race since 2008 itself, is set to be shown live on NBC on Sunday, September 15.
Unlike the Milwaukee Mile, the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval wasn't initially supposed to be on the schedule this year.
It landed there due to construction on the new Tennessee Titans NFL stadium in downtown Nashville, as IndyCar could not move forward with its plans to run on a reconfigured temporary street circuit after adding the city to the race calendar back in 2021.
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 1 for the live broadcast of the second race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 from the Milwaukee Mile.