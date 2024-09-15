IndyCar: Nashville season finale not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
It has been two months since an IndyCar race was broadcast live on NBC, back when the second race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway took place on Sunday, July 14.
Since then, there have been five races contested. Three at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Portland International Raceway, and the Milwaukee Mile were shown live on USA Network.
The other two, one on the streets of Toronto and the other also at the Milwaukee Mile, were shown exclusively on Peacock, requiring fans to either have a subscription of Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to be able to watch.
Nashville IndyCar finale not being shown on USA Network
But NBC is set to return for the relocated season finale this Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway.
A temporary street circuit in Nashville, Tennessee was added to the schedule in 2021, and it was set to be reconfigured in 2024 amid its move to the season finale slot on the calendar.
But due to construction on the new Tennessee Titans NFL stadium, the race was moved to the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval for 2024 and beyond. The track hasn't hosted an IndyCar race since 2008.
This 206-lap race is NBC's 10th race of the 18-race season (ninth of 17 if you don't count the exhibition race at Thermal Club in March). It still called the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, just as it was from 2021 to 2023, but it is indeed an oval race.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou leads Team Penske's Will Power by 33 points in the championship standings. Both drivers are seeking their third career championships, with Palou going for two in a row and three in four years and Power going for two in three years.
Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15 for the live broadcast of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon enters the weekend as the three-time reigning winner at the track, having won in 2006, 2007, and 2008. Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood won last year's race on the streets of Nashville. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2024 IndyCar season finale!