NASCAR: 2024 Nashville qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host its fourth annual NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday afternoon to open up the second half of the 36-race 2024 season.
The four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval in Lebanon, Tennessee was added to the schedule in 2021, and it has produced three different winners in three races.
With the track being considered an intermediate track, the traditional qualifying format is set to be used ahead of the 300-lap Ally 400, with each driver set to make a single-lap attempt in the opening round. The top five drivers in each of the two groups are then set to make another single-lap attempt in the second round.
The qualifying groups, and more specifically the qualifying order, were determined by the metric that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The drivers who don't make it out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane, and the drivers who don't make it out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane, marking a slight change from when the series most recently raced at the track last June.
Additionally, thanks to an in-season rule change that NASCAR just introduced last week, the second round shootout for the pole position is also set to be group-based, meaning that the only driver guaranteed to line up where his speed indicates is the fastest driver – and therefore the polesitter.
The change was set to debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last Saturday, but qualifying for the USA Today 301 was rained out.
NASCAR at Nashville: Full starting lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
27th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Corey Heim, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
