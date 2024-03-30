NASCAR: 2024 Richmond qualifying updates, full starting lineup
Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar this weekend.
By Asher Fair
This Easter Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 is the first of two annual NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway on the 2024 schedule.
The race is set to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval. Because the track is not a superspeedway, group qualifying is set to be used to set the starting lineup. Because it is a short track, each driver is set to get two timed laps in qualifying, not just one.
Qualifying groups and order were determined by the metric NASCAR introduced four seasons ago in the absence of qualifying. For a more detailed explanation of that format, read more here.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. The rest of the lineup is set to be determined by the results of the first round, with the results of the first group determining the even starting positions outside the top 10 and the results of the second group determining the odd starting positions outside the top 10 (a slight change from last year).
NASCAR at Richmond: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
18th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
25th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
