NASCAR: 3 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Daytona 500
Two drivers will fail to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. Who will be left on the outside looking in?
By Asher Fair
No. 1 - J.J. Yeley
NY Racing Team have not competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2022, and they were only added to the entry list for this year's Daytona 500 earlier this week.
Heading into qualifying day, they did not even have a driver, although the possibility of Greg Biffle returning to the No. 44 Chevrolet was ruled out. J.J. Yeley has since been announced as the driver.
Biffle qualified the No. 44 Chevrolet for the 2022 Daytona 500 and competed in four more races for the team throughout the 2022 season, but he is not competing at Daytona International Speedway this week due to the fact that "prior contract obligations" are said to have not yet been fulfilled.
Given the fact that three non-charter entries are set to be fielded by teams with two full-time/charter entries (Front Row Motorsports, RFK Racing, Legacy Motor Club) and the fact that all three of these teams have been relatively quick at Daytona International Speedway, it's hard to imagine NY Racing Team qualifying for the Daytona 500 without some serious chaos in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
And with all due respect to MBM Motorsports, NY Racing Team don't have the luxury of simply needed to beat those two cars to get into the race this time around like they did in 2022.
Prior to the 2022 Daytona 500, this team had made just one Cup Series start since 2015, so it's not as if we should suddenly expect them to show up with lightning-fast speed. Even Biffle didn't lock in on speed two years ago.