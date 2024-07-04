NASCAR: Another Stewart-Haas Racing driver has found a new home for 2025
By Asher Fair
A week after Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe signed with Joe Gibbs Racing to replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, teammate Josh Berry has agreed to replace Harrison Burton at Wood Brothers Racing.
Burton has struggled since taking over behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford from Matt DiBenedetto in 2022, recording just five top 10 finishes in his first 91 starts with the team that have been sitting at 99 all-time Cup Series wins for the last seven-plus years.
The 23-year-old Huntersville, North Carolina native sits in 33rd place in the point standings through 19 races this season, and there are only 34 full-time drivers. He finished in 27th as a rookie and 31st last year.
Berry is currently in his first full season in the Cup Series, but with Stewart-Haas Racing set to shut down at the end of 2024, it will be his one and only season behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford. He replaced Kevin Harvick after the 2014 series champion retired at the end of the 2023 season.
Two Stewart-Haas Racing drivers find new homes
New deals for Briscoe and Berry leave only Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece without confirmed rides for 2025, among the four current Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.
Though team co-owner Gene Haas plans to retain one of his four charters to run Haas Factory Team, it is Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer who has been linked to that seat, not Gragson or Preece. Burton's plans for the 2025 season are also not confirmed.
Provided Burton doesn't win a race before the 2024 season ends, Berry is set to become the fifth driver with a chance to deliver the iconic Wood Brothers team their milestone 100th win. Ryan Blaney earned their 99th victory at Pocono Raceway in June 2017.
Blaney moved to Team Penske, the team with which Wood Brothers Racing have had a technical alliance since 2014, after the 2017 season. Paul Menard was unable to win in 2018 or 2019, and DiBenedetto was unable to win in 2020 or 2021, though he did qualify for the playoffs in 2020.
Burton's top finish with the team thus far is third place, which he recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course back in July 2022.
Berry's career-best finish is a second place finish at Richmond Raceway last season, when he filled in for the injured Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports. His best finishes so far this season are third place finishes at Darlington Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
With four top 10 finishes in the seven most recent races, the 33-year-old Hendersonville, Tennessee native finds himself in 19th in the point standings after a rough start to the year saw him finish no higher than 11th in the first 12 events.