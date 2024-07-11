NASCAR: Another Stewart-Haas Racing driver has found a new team for 2025
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed at the end of May that the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season would be their last, leaving all four of their current drivers in search of new rides for the 2025 season and beyond.
Two of those four drivers found new homes for 2025 last month, with Chase Briscoe signing with Joe Gibbs Racing to replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota and Josh Berry signing with Wood Brothers Racing to replace Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford.
Now Noah Gragson is officially set to move to Front Row Motorsports as the replacement for the Spire Motorsports-bound Michael McDowell. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Gragson will drive the No. 34 Ford or another car number.
Noah Gragson lands new ride for 2025
After losing his ride with Legacy Motor Club during the 2023 season, Gragson signed with Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford in 2024.
The 25-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native recorded just two top 20 finishes in 21 starts last year, and he has already recorded 13 top 20 finishes, including six top 10 finishes and a career-high finish of third place, in 20 starts this year. He sits in 23rd in the point standings.
Front Row Motorsports confirmed plans to expand from two cars to three cars shortly after it was announced that Stewart-Haas Racing would be shutting down after the 2024 season, indicating that the Bob Jenkins-owned team would be acquiring one of Stewart-Haas Racing's four charters.
Amid a career year, Todd Gilliland, who has driven the No. 38 Ford since the 2022 season, signed a contract extension to remain with the team, leaving them with two seats to fill for next year. The confirmation of Gragson means that the team's third car, which hasn't been run full-time since 2019, is their only remaining vacant seat.
Gilliland's recent success has seen him record nine straight top 17 finishes and ascend to 19th place in the point standings, indicating a clear uptick in performance for Front Row Motorsports that they will be hoping to carry over into 2025 and beyond. The 24-year-old
Sherrills Ford, North Carolina native only finished in 28th in the standings in both 2022 and 2023.
With Gragson having found a new team for 2025, Stewart-Haas Racing's only current driver not under contract for next year is Ryan Preece.
Spire Motorsports Cup Series driver Zane Smith, JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer, and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Truck Series driver Christian Eckes have all been linked to the third Front Row Motorsports seat for next season.