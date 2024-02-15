NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duels not being broadcast on Fox
The Bluegreen Vacations Duels qualifying races for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 will not be shown live on Fox.
By Asher Fair
The single-car qualifying session for the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway took place yesterday evening, and it was Team Penske's Joey Logano who took the pole position for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season opener.
Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell is set to join Logano on the front row for this Sunday's
200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
Both drivers are set to start from the pole position in their respective Bluegreen Vacations Duel race this evening. The starting lineups for these two 60-lap races were set by the results of yesterday's session.
But unlike the "Great American Race" itself, tonight's Bluegreen Vacations Duels will not be broadcast live on Fox.
Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of both of tonight's 60-lap races, which will ultimately set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.
These two races will also determine which of the non-charter entries end up missing the race entirely after Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo and RFK Racing's David Ragan secured their spots on speed in the single-car qualifying session.
Two of Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson will qualify for the race, while two will be left on the outside looking in.
With the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum having been moved up a day due to the threat of bad weather two weekends ago, that race was shifted from Fox to Fox Sports 1.
So with the Bluegreen Vacations Duels set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as well, Fox's first race of the season is set to be the official season opener this Sunday afternoon.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening for the live broadcast of the Bluegreen Vacations Duels from Daytona International Speedway, and tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 18 for the live broadcast of the Daytona 500.