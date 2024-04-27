NASCAR Cup Series: 3 teams changing drivers for Dover race
Three charter cars are set to be driven by different drivers in this coming Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Of the 36 charter cars, 34 are being driven by full-time drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. One of the other two has seen a driver change pretty much every week, while the other has remained rather consistent throughout the year.
For the second consecutive week, both of those cars are set to have different drivers behind the wheel in this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, and due to a driver injury, another car is set to see a change as well.
Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones complained of back pain following a hard hit at Talladega Superspeedway this past Sunday afternoon. After he was transported to a local hospital and evaluated further, it was determined that he suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra, sidelining him for an indefinite amount of time.
Three teams changing drivers for Dover
As a result, Tricon Garage Truck Series driver Corey Heim is set to make his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 43 Toyota in this Sunday afternoon's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.
As Legacy Motor Club's reserve driver, Heim was the go-to option to replace Jones, and he is already set to be on hand at Dover Motor Speedway since he is set to compete in Saturday's Xfinity Series race for Sam Hunt Racing. It is believed that he will be in the car until Jones is healthy enough to return.
The other two charter cars set to see driver changes are the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Three drivers have driven the No. 15 Ford so far this season, with Riley Herbst competing in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway before Kaz Grala took over for the next eight races. Cody Ware then made his first start since being reinstated by NASCAR at Talladega, but Grala is set to return this weekend.
The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet has only remained the same from race to race on one occasion so far this year, and that happened when Derek Kraus made the first two starts of his Cup Series career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in March.
All five drivers who have driven the car this year have made two starts behind the wheel. A.J. Allmendinger is set for his third this weekend after Shane van Gisbergen competed at Talladega.
As for the non-charter cars, there is only one on the entry list this weekend. Beard Motorsports and Live Fast Motorsports will not return after competing at Talladega, but Legacy Motor Club are set to bring back the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson, who most recently competed at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
