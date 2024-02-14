NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 regular ruled out for 2024
Ty Dillon has been on every Daytona 500 entry list since 2015. Despite having been rumored to compete, he will not do so to start the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
Not long ago, Ty Dillon was viewed as the top candidate to replace A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet at Kaulig Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Allmendinger competed full-time for Matt Kaulig's team in the Cup Series in 2023, winning a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval along the way, after competing full-time for the team in the Xfinity Series in 2021 and 2022. For 2024, he is set to move back down to the Xfinity Series full-time.
But instead of finding a full-time replacement for Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing are set to have several drivers pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet during the 2024 season -- including Allmendinger himself. Fellow Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Williams have also been confirmed for several races.
One driver who hasn't been confirmed? Ty Dillon.
While Dillon could still theoretically compete for the team in select events throughout the 2024 season, that doesn't look as likely as it once did. He is set to replace Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet at Rackley WAR and compete full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Either way, he will not compete in this year's Daytona 500 after having been a part of the event every year since 2015, including each of the last four years with four different teams. He did fail to qualify for the race with Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2021.
Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in the "Great American Race", and while NY Racing Team entered the week without a confirmed driver for their No. 44 Chevrolet, a car which is not locked into the race, they have since announced that J.J. Yeley is set to pilot the entry.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 18. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now!