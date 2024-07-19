NASCAR Cup Series team, driver not returning for the Brickyard 400
By Asher Fair
NY Racing Team returned for their fourth appearance of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this past Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, and once again with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. The team had not competed at the Tricky Triangle since 2014, when Yeley also drove their car.
Sunday's race marked just the team's third start of the 2024 season, as Yeley was one of two drivers who failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February.
Yeley and the team returned and competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, and they returned again and competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
NY Racing Team, J.J. Yeley not returning for the Brickyard 400
But after returning at the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval, they will not be back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.
The four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval has not hosted the Brickyard 400 since 2020, as the venue's road course hosted the Cup Series in each of the last three years.
The No. 44 car was the only non-charter car on the entry list this past weekend. While the team will not compete in this weekend's 160-lap race, there are still three other non-charter cars on the entry list.
Richard Childress Racing and Legacy Motor Club are both set to expand from two cars to three cars, adding the No. 33 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson, respectively. MBM Motorsports are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the sixth time this season – and the second time for B.J. McLeod.
NY Racing Team have not confirmed plans to return for any more races on the 2024 Cup Series schedule, and Yeley has not competed for any other teams this year.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its first Brickyard 400 since the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, July 21 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. NBC is set to provide live coverage.