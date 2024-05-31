NASCAR Cup Series: Three teams not returning for Gateway race
By Asher Fair
For the first time since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the field was full for this past Sunday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 40 drivers competing in the Coca-Cola 600.
The four charter entries were fielded by four different teams, including three teams that don't compete full-time.
But none of those three teams will be returning to compete in this coming Sunday afternoon's 240-lap Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway oval.
Three NASCAR Cup Series teams not returning at Gateway
Those three teams include MBM Motorsports, NY Racing Team, and Team AmeriVet, which fielded the No. 66 Ford for B.J. McLeod, the No. 50 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon, and the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, respectively, at Charlotte.
Prior to the March race at Circuit of the Americas, MBM Motorsports had not competed in the Cup Series since April 2022. Including All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the team competed in three races this year before returning for their first Coca-Cola 600 since 2021. McLeod had never competed for the team in the Cup Series prior to Sunday.
Team AmeriVet had previously been known as The Money Team Racing, but they rebranded ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, which was their first race since March 2023. They had not competed in the Coca-Cola 600 since 2022. Dillon had never competed for the team prior to Sunday.
Finally, NY Racing Team had made two appearances so far in 2024 prior to this weekend, but their Daytona 500 attempt with Yeley was unsuccessful. Their other appearance came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, also with Yeley behind the wheel, and their Coca-Cola 600 effort was their first Coca-Cola 600 effort since 2018. Yeley was their driver in that race six years ago as well.
The other non-charter entry in the Coca-Cola 600 was the No. 84 Toyota, which was fielded by Legacy Motor Club for Jimmie Johnson. Johnson will also not compete at Gateway, but Legacy Motor Club also field two charter cars for full-time drivers, the No. 42 Toyota for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Toyota for Erik Jones.
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is scheduled to host the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter this Sunday, June 2. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.