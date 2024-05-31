NASCAR Cup Series: Two teams changing drivers for Gateway race
By Asher Fair
After 40 drivers competed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking just the second time the field has been full during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, this coming Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is set to feature only the 36 charter cars.
Two charter cars have seen a rotation of drivers throughout the 2024 season, those being the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Neither car will have the same driver in Sunday afternoon's 240-lap Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval as it had during the Coca-Cola 600.
Two teams changing drivers at Gateway
Cody Ware is set to return for his second start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford after Kaz Grala made his 11th start of the year for the team at Charlotte.
Ware made his first start in over a year in April at Talladega Superspeedway. He was suspended indefinitely last April and did not compete in any more races until 2024.
Rick Ware Racing have not yet confirmed a driver of the No. 15 Ford for the following weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9, though Grala is set to return for the next two races at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23.
As for the No. 16 Chevrolet, Derek Kraus is set to return for his fifth start of the season -- and of his Cup Series career. Kraus also competed in the races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway.
Five drivers have driven the No. 16 Chevrolet this year, including Shane van Gisbergen at Charlotte. A.J. Allmendinger and van Gisbergen have each driven it three times, while Josh Williams and Ty Dillon have each driven it twice. Kraus is the only driver to drive the car in back-to-back races, and he has made consecutive starts twice.
Beyond this weekend's race, the No. 16 Chevrolet still needs a driver for 11 of the remaining 21 races on the schedule. Allmendinger is set to return next weekend at Sonoma.
Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 2.