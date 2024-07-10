NASCAR: Date and time confirmed for 2025 driver lineup change
By Asher Fair
Shortly after it was announced that Stewart-Haas Racing would be shutting down at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was confirmed that Front Row Motorsports would be expanding from two cars to three cars for 2025.
The confirmation indicated that the Bob Jenkins-owned team would be acquiring one of Stewart-Haas Racing's four charters. They haven't run three cars on a full-time basis since 2019.
With Michael McDowell already set to leave Front Row Motorsports to replace Zane Smith at Spire Motorsports, expansion meant that Front Row Motorsports would need two new drivers instead of just one, even with Todd Gilliland signing a contract extension to continue driving the No. 38 Ford next year.
One of those two drivers is set to be confirmed this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. The team are set to live stream the announcement on their YouTube channel.
Front Row Motorsports to confirm driver change
It is expected that Stewart-Haas Racing's Noah Gragson will be named the replacement for McDowell behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford in 2025, which would make him the third Stewart-Haas Racing driver to land a new ride for next year.
Chase Briscoe has already signed with Joe Gibbs Racing as the replacement for the retiring Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota, and Josh Berry has already signed with Wood Brothers Racing as the replacement for Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford.
Gragson joining Front Row Motorsports would leave only Ryan Preece without a ride for the 2025 season, among Stewart-Haas Racing's current four drivers.
Though team co-owner Gene Haas plans to retain one of his four charters to run Haas Factory Team, it is expected that Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer will land that ride, not Preece.
It is expected that Front Row Motorsports' third car, the No. 36 Ford, will go to JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer next year.