NASCAR: Daytona 500 qualifying not being broadcast on Fox
Qualifying for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is set to be broadcast live from Daytona International Speedway on Fox Sports 1.
By Asher Fair
The 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to get the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season underway this Sunday afternoon. But first, the starting lineup must be set for the "Great American Race", and qualifying for the event features a unique two-day process.
That process is set to begin this evening with the single-car qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval. The qualifying order (full order here) for tonight's session was determined by two random draws, one for the top 20 in last year's owner standings and one for everybody else.
The fastest two drivers in this session are set to secure the front row for Sunday's 200-lap race, and the fastest two of the six non-charter entries are set to lock themselves into the field. The full results of this session are ultimately used to determine the starting lineups for tomorrow's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
Daytona 500 qualifying not on Fox
While Sunday's Daytona 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox, that is not the case for tonight's qualifying session. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the session beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Fox Sports 1 is also set to provide live coverage of tomorrow night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET). The results of those Duels are set to determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 starting lineup, including which other two non-charter cars get into the race (and which two ultimately fail to qualify).
