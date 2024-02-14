NASCAR: Full 2024 Daytona 500 qualifying order revealed
The Daytona 500 qualifying order for Wednesday's single-car session was set by NASCAR using two random draws.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. But first, the starting lineup must be set for the "Great American Race".
The qualifying process for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is unique.
There is a single-car qualifying session set to take place on Wednesday night (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET) to set both the front row for the Daytona 500 and the starting lineups for Thursday night's two Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET). The results of those Duels are set to determine the remainder of the starting lineup.
With 42 cars on the entry list and the 36 charter cars locked into the 40-car field, there are six non-charter entries going for the final four spots. Two drivers are set to lock in via the single-car session, while two more are set to lock in via the Duels, which will ultimately eliminate the other two.
The qualifying order for Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session was set by two random draws. All entries that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 22 spots, while all entries that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20.
Here is the full qualifying order for the Daytona 500.
NOTE: * = non-charter entry
1 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*
3 - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 - Justin Haley, No. 51 Kaulig Racing Ford
6 - David Ragan, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford*
7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet*
9 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10 - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
11 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12 - TBD , No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet*
13 - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16 - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17 - Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford*
18 - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
19 - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
21 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota*
22 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24 - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrole
27 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
28 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
30 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
32 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe GIbbs Racing Toyota
33 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
38 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
39 - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
40 - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
42 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
NY Racing Team have yet to confirm a driver for their No. 44 Chevrolet.
