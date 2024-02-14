NASCAR: Final driver confirmed for Daytona 500, but not locked in
J.J. Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team in an attempt to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
Heading into race week for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, there were 41 cars on the entry list. NY Racing Team made it 42 by adding their No. 44 Chevrolet, but they did not confirm a driver for the "Great American Race".
Now they have announced that J.J. Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet in an attempt to qualify for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
NY Racing Team have not competed in the Cup Series since 2022. Prior to 2022, their only start since 2015 came in 2018, when Yeley competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also competed in select races for the team in 2014.
Yeley not locked into Daytona 500
Yeley has not competed in the Daytona 500 since 2015, though he tried to qualify for the race in both 2020 and 2022. He is notably not locked into this year's field, as the No. 44 Chevrolet is one of six non-charter entries. With the 36 charter cars locked into the 40-car field, only four non-charter entries can get in.
The other five include the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford for Kaz Grala, the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford for David Ragan, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, the No. 78 Live Fast Motosports Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod, and the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota for Jimmie Johnson.
Two of these drivers are set to lock into the field on speed in tonight's single-car qualifying session (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET), and two more are set to lock in via their results in tomorrow night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET). The other two will not compete in the race this Sunday afternoon.
