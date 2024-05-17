NASCAR: Full All-Star Race starting lineups if qualifying is canceled
By Asher Fair
Qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway was nearly complete when rain started to fall, leaving Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs without the opportunity to complete their qualifying runs at full speed.
Despite the fact that the other 18 drivers set to compete in the 100-lap race around the four-turn 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval had already made their qualifying attempts at the time, the change in conditions caused NASCAR to set the starting lineup using the driver standings.
As a result, here is what the full starting lineup looks like for the NASCAR All-Star Open.
NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
17th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
19th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
The top two drivers in this race are set to advance to the All-Star Race, as is the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote -- or more specifically, the highest vote-getter among those not already locked into the All-Star Race who still have raceable cars.
Should rain wash out qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race itself (keep tabs on that situation with live updates here), the starting lineups for the 60-lap heat races would also be set by driver points. Here is what they would look like.
Provisional NASCAR All-Star Race heat race starting lineups
Heat Race 1
1st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Heat Race 2
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
The results of the heat races (Saturday, May 18 at 5:20 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 2) determine the full starting lineup for the All-Star Race itself. The top two finishers of the All-Star Open would slot into 18th and 19th place, followed by the winner of the Fan Vote in 20th.
Note that we have Kyle Larson listed as the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, even though Kevin Harvick is set to qualify the car. Harvick is not eligible to compete in a heat race or the 200-lap All-Star Race itself.
Should Larson not compete in a heat race (he is currently at Indianapolis Motor Speedway preparing for qualifying for the 108th running of the Indy 500), he would start at the tail end of the 20-car field in the All-Star Race on Sunday night (provided he is indeed able to make the trip for the main event).
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19 for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and stay tuned in for the All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!