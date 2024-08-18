Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full Michigan starting lineup after qualifying rainout

The starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was determined by the metric.

By Asher Fair

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR / Logan Riely/GettyImages
For just the second time during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, a qualifying session was canceled due to rain, this time on Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway ahead of Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400.

As a result, the starting lineup for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval was determined by the metric that NASCAR introduced four years ago when most qualifying sessions were removed from the schedule during the restriction-impacted 2020 campaign.

This formula, which is outlined in greater detail here, includes four variables: the driver's finish in the most recent race (35%), the driver's rank in the overall point standings (25%), the team's rank in the owner standings (25%), and the driver's fastest lap rank in the most recent race (15%).

The formula is still used on a weekly basis; when qualifying isn't canceled, the scores are reversed to determine the qualifying order.

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's race, led by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick on the front row.

Full Michigan starting lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

31st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Last year's race, which was started on Sunday and then halted due to rain before resuming on Monday, was won by RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 61% chance of afternoon thunderstorms this Sunday as well.

