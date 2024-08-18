NASCAR: Full Michigan starting lineup after qualifying rainout
By Asher Fair
For just the second time during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, a qualifying session was canceled due to rain, this time on Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway ahead of Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400.
As a result, the starting lineup for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval was determined by the metric that NASCAR introduced four years ago when most qualifying sessions were removed from the schedule during the restriction-impacted 2020 campaign.
This formula, which is outlined in greater detail here, includes four variables: the driver's finish in the most recent race (35%), the driver's rank in the overall point standings (25%), the team's rank in the owner standings (25%), and the driver's fastest lap rank in the most recent race (15%).
The formula is still used on a weekly basis; when qualifying isn't canceled, the scores are reversed to determine the qualifying order.
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's race, led by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick on the front row.
Full Michigan starting lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
31st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Last year's race, which was started on Sunday and then halted due to rain before resuming on Monday, was won by RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 61% chance of afternoon thunderstorms this Sunday as well.
