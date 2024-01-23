NASCAR: Last possible full-time driver ruled out for 2024
Rick Ware Racing have confirmed that their second car is set to be shared for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, naming Kaz Grala the driver for 25 races.
By Asher Fair
Up until last week, Rick Ware Racing had not made any announcements about their 2024 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup since July, when Justin Haley announced that he would be leaving Kaulig Racing to join Rick Ware's team for the upcoming season.
It was finally confirmed that Haley is set to drive the No. 51 Ford as opposed to the No. 15 Ford. Given the team's history, it was widely believed that the No. 15 Ford would continue to be a shared entry throughout the 2024 season.
But with Cody Ware having been recently reinstated by NASCAR after being arrested and suspended in April, at which point he had been driving the No. 51 Ford full-time for his father's team since the start of the 2022 season, there was speculation that perhaps he could become the team's second full-time driver in 2024.
Cody Ware not competing full-time in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season
Rick Ware Racing have now announced that Kaz Grala is set to pilot the No. 15 Ford in 25 races on the schedule, including 24 of the 36 points races, thus eliminating the possibility of the team having two full-time drivers.
J.J. Yeley, who had been one of the team's primary drivers over the last few seasons, recently ruled out a return to the Cup Series in 2024.
Cody Ware could still end up driving the No. 15 Ford in select races throughout the 2024 season; in fact, that is expected. But nothing has been confirmed. The No. 15 Ford still needs a driver for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next month.
Rick Ware Racing's confirmation of Grala's part-time schedule solidifies the 2024 season's full-time driver lineup at 34. Other than the No. 15 Ford, the only other charter car without a full-time driver for the 2024 season is Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet. A.J. Allmendinger is set to drive the car in the Daytona 500, but the rest of his and the car's schedule remains up in the air.
The 2024 season is scheduled to get underway with the 66th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 18. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!