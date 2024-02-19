NASCAR makes yet another Daytona schedule change
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has once again been rescheduled, this time for Monday night.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season was initially scheduled to get underway at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Due to rain, that race was postponed until Monday.
The 120-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval was scheduled to get underway at 11:00 a.m. ET late Monday morning. But due to continued rain, it has been rescheduled for a second time.
Now the race is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 p.m. ET this evening, presumably following the rescheduled Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. Fox Sports 1 is still set to provide live coverage. Richard Childress Racing teammates Jesse Love and Austin Hill are set to share the front row.
Rain forces another Daytona schedule change
This marks the fourth significant schedule change caused by rain this weekend. Saturday afternoon's ARCA Menards Series race was the first to move, with the decision having been made on Friday afternoon to move that race up to late Friday night following the Truck Series season opener. Both of those races were indeed run on Friday night, but no races have been run since.
Most significantly, the 66th annual Daytona 500 had been scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon, but NASCAR made the decision on Sunday morning to move it to Monday, as there were simply no way that was going to happen amid the steady rainfall.
The 200-lap race was moved to Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, which was believed to be after the Xfinity Series race. It is still set to be shown on Fox. Team Penske's Joey Logano is set to start from the pole position alongside Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell.
Despite the Xfinity Series race's latest postponement, there have not been any additional changes to the Daytona 500 schedule.
