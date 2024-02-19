NASCAR: Watch the Daytona 500 for free after Sunday's postponement
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin on Monday, and you can watch the 66th annual Daytona 500 for free.
By Asher Fair
Daytona International Speedway had been scheduled to host the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon, but the weather did not allow the 66th annual "Great American Race" to take place as planned.
Due to the rain, NASCAR was forced to push back the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval to Monday afternoon.
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. ET, following the Xfinity Series season opener. The 120-lap United Rentals 300 was scheduled to take place on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET, but it was pushed back to Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET, also due to rain.
Fortunately for NASCAR fans, you can still watch the Daytona 500 for free.
By beginning a trial of FuboTV today, you can watch Monday's postponed Daytona 500 for free. Despite the postponement, Fox is still set to carry live coverage of the event.
Sign up here now!
The Fox broadcast booth is set to consist of Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and newcomer Kevin Harvick. Harvick, who retired from Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season, made his debut in the booth three weekends ago during the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Monday's race is set to be his first Cup Series points race as an announcer.
Team Penske's Joey Logano is set to start Monday's race from the pole position behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford. Set to join him on the front row behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford is Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell.
A full starting lineup is available here.
FuboTV also includes Fox Sports 1, so by beginning a free trial today, you can also watch the Xfinity Series race for free later this morning. Richard Childress Racing teammates Jesse Love and Austin Hill are set to share the front row behind the wheel of the No. 2 Chevrolet and No. 21 Chevrolet, respectively.