NASCAR: New Hampshire race at risk of unexpected schedule change
By Asher Fair
Last year's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was contested in mid-July, and after having been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, it was pushed back to Monday afternoon due to rain.
It appears as though this year's race, which is scheduled to take place almost a month earlier, is at risk of seeing a similar scenario unfold, as Sunday's weather forecast is not at all promising.
There has already been rain at the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Loudon, New Hampshire oval this weekend, which led to NASCAR's decision to move Saturday night's Whelen Modified Tour race to Saturday morning, and there is a lot more in the forecast throughout what is scheduled to be a busy weekend at the track.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway weather forecast
According to The Weather Channel, there is an 86% chance of thundershowers on Saturday, which is when the Xfinity Series race is scheduled to take place, and a 73% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.
The forecast is slightly better on Monday, with a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday's forecast is far more promising, with mostly sunny skies and only a 17% chance of precipitation predicted.
Cup Series practice is scheduled to take place at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, with qualifying set to follow at 1:20 p.m. ET. The 301-lap USA Today 301 is scheduled to go green shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, with live coverage set to be provided by USA Network.
Next weekend's Cup Series race is scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30, so a postponement of the USA Today 301 until Tuesday, June 25 is very much on the table if it comes down to it.
Four years ago, it took until Wednesday to run a race that was scheduled for Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, and the series still managed to compete the following Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series race, the SciAps 200, is scheduled to go green shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by USA Network. The Xfinity Series is also scheduled to run at Nashville next weekend, with that race scheduled for Saturday, June 29.
