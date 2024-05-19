NASCAR: North Wilkesboro All-Star Race not being broadcast on Fox
By Asher Fair
There are just four more NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, the final year of the current media rights deal.
One of those events is this Sunday night's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, one of two non-points exhibition races on the 2024 schedule.
NASCAR returned to the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval last May for the All-Star Race, marking the first Cup Series race of any kind at the track since 1996. This year's race at the track is the first since the recent repave.
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race not on Fox
Of the four races remaining on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, two are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 instead of Fox, and Sunday's All-Star Race is one of those two, making it the fourth consecutive race shown on Fox Sports 1.
Both exhibition races on this year's schedule will have been broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox. The preseason Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was initially supposed to be shown on Fox back in early February, but because it was moved up by a day due to bad weather, it had to be moved to Fox Sports 1.
Fox has not broadcasted a race since Sunday, April 21, when the series visited Talladega Superspeedway. Fox is set to return at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 next Sunday, May 26.
Beyond that, the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday, June 2 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, and the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9 is set to be shown live on Fox before NBC and USA Network take over for the remainder of the season.
NBC's first race of the season is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, June 30 at Nashville Superspeedway, as the races at Iowa Speedway (Sunday, June 16) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Sunday, June 23) are set to be shown on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network.
USA Network effectively replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
The new media rights deal, which is a seven-year deal set to go into effect next year, also includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, along with Fox and NBC.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin as the favorite to win this year's All-Star Race. Full odds can be found here and are subject to change.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 19 for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and stay tuned in for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning race winner.