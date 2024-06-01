NASCAR team dropping back to two cars for Gateway race
By Asher Fair
Legacy Motor Club were among four NASCAR Cup Series teams that fielded a non-charter entry in last Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Unlike the other three, they also field two charter cars on a regular basis, the No. 42 Toyota for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Toyota for Erik Jones.
The other three teams that fielded a non-charter car at Charlotte included MBM Motorsports, Team AmeriVet, and NY Racing Team. None of those three teams will return for this coming Sunday afternoon's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Legacy Motor Club will also not field their third car, the No. 84 Toyota, in this Sunday's 240-lap race at the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval. The car has made five appearances so far this year, all with team co-owner Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel.
Jimmie Johnson not competing at Gateway
Johnson is set to make four more starts throughout the rest of the season. He is set to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21, Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20, and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
During the season finale race weekend at Phoenix, Johnson is also set to join the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team. He is also set to be a part of the team during the races at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24 and Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 6.
With no non-charter cars on the entry list for this weekend's race, the entry list is set with just the 36 charter cars.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!