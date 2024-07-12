NASCAR: Three Cup Series teams scaling back for Pocono race
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing, RFK Racing, and Richard Childress Racing all field two cars on a regular basis. But in this past Sunday's race on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, they each expanded and fielded a third.
Kaulig Racing added the No. 13 Chevrolet for A.J. Allmendinger, with Shane van Gisbergen having been given the nod to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet. Daniel Hemric is the full-time driver of the team's No. 31 Chevrolet.
RFK Racing added the No. 60 Ford for Joey Hand, who competed alongside full-time drivers Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford and Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Ford. Hand hadn't competed in a Cup Series race since 2022 but won stage two and ultimately finished in fourth place.
Finally, Richard Childress racing added the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, who competed alongside full-time drivers Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
But none of those three teams will be fielding third entries at Pocono Raceway.
Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for Matt Kaulig's team, but there will be no No. 13 Chevrolet in this Sunday afternoon's 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
The No. 13 Chevrolet is currently not slated to return until the race at Watkins Glen International in mid-September. However, RFK Racing have not confirmed any plans to bring back the No. 60 Ford and Richard Childress Racing have not confirmed any plans to bring back the No. 33 Chevrolet, though both are expected to return at some point before the 2024 season concludes.
Additionally, MBM Motorsports fielded the No. 66 Ford this past Sunday for Josh Bilicki, but that car is also not on the entry list for Sunday's race at Pocono.
The only non-charter car on the entry list this weekend is the No. 44 Chevrolet. The car is set to be fielded by NY Racing Team for J.J. Yeley, marking the team's (and driver's) first appearance since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
Yeley has made two starts this year after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February, with the other coming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14 for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the final race on USA Network's schedule until Sunday, August 11!