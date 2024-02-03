NASCAR: Two new favorites have emerged to win the Busch Light Clash
The original favorite and reigning Busch Light Clash winner Martin Truex Jr. is no longer the favorite to win this year's NASCAR Cup Series preseason exhibition race.
By Asher Fair
NASCAR opted to move the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum up by a day on Saturday afternoon, shifting it to Saturday night as opposed to Sunday night due to the threat of torrential rain and flooding in the Los Angeles area throughout Sunday.
DraftKings Sportsbook initially listed reigning Busch Light Clash winner Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing as the favorite to win this year's 150-lap race around the flat, purpose-built, quarter-mile oval inside the home of the USC Trojans.
A few days after the initial odds were posted, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson emerged as a co-favorite alongside Truex. Now another significant change has been made at the top.
Two new Busch Light Clash favorites emerge
Now there are three drivers listed as co-favorites, and Truex isn't even one of them. Larson remains listed among them at +900, and now he is joined by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.
Larson has recorded back-to-back fifth place finishes in the event since it was shifted from Daytona International Speedway to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. Busch finished in second place in 2022 and third in 2023. Hamlin, however, only finished in ninth last year after a power steering issue knocked him out of the 2022 event.
Truex is now listed at +1000. 2022 winner Joey Logano of Team Penske is listed at +1200 after finishing in 16th place last year.
Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Busch Light Clash live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this evening; note that this was changed from Fox.