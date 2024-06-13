NASCAR: Two teams dropping back to two cars for Iowa race
By Asher Fair
RFK Racing and Richard Childress Racing, both two-car teams, have run a third entry in select races throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both teams did so in this past Sunday afternoon's road course race at Sonoma Raceway.
RFK Racing, which had previously fielded the No. 60 Ford just once in 2024, fielded the entry for Cam Waters, and the Australian Supercars driver made his Cup Series debut behind the wheel.
Richard Childress Racing, which had previously fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet twice in 2024, fielded the entry for Will Brown, another Australian Supercars driver. He too made his Cup Series debut at Sonoma.
But neither team will be running a third car in this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Iowa Speedway, which is set to be the first ever Cup Series race at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval.
RFK Racing, Richard Childress Racing back to two cars
RFK Racing's full-time drivers include Brad Keselowski (No. 6 Ford) and Chris Buescher (No. 17 Ford). They also fielded the No. 60 Ford for David Ragan in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Richard Childress Racing's full-time drivers include Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet) and Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet). They also fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill in the races at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.
There was initially set to be one non-charter car in the field for this 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. MBM Motorsports, which have run the No. 66 Ford on four occasions so far this season, had been planning to return for their first race since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month.
David Starr, who made his first Cup Series start since 2021 for the team at Martinsville Speedway in April, was set to be the driver. However, the Carl Long-owned team made the decision to withdraw from the race.
The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is the first race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule following the switch from Fox to NBC, though the race is not set to be shown live on NBC itself; it is set to be shown live on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 16.