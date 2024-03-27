NASCAR veteran finally lands a Cup Series ride for 2024
Ty Dillon is set to make a return to the NASCAR Cup Series after finding himself in a role he hasn't held since 2013.
By Randy Smith
At the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ty Dillon found himself being let go from his full-time ride for the second consecutive season.
After being replaced by Noah Gragson behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet at Legacy Motor Club after the 2022 season, he went on to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in 2023, but he was replaced by rookie Carson Hocevar after just one year.
After his release, Dillon went on to secure a full-time ride in the Truck Series behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet for Rackley WAR. He made his first start in the series since 2021 in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, marking the start of his first full Truck Series season since 2013.
The grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer and Richard Childress Racing team owner Richard Childress, Dillon competed for his grandfather's Truck Series team in 2012 and 2013, scoring three wins and recording a top finish of second place in the point standings.
Despite his success in the Truck Series, Dillon wasn't able to replicate his performance in the other two national series, scoring only one Xfinity Series win and finishing no higher than 24th place in the Cup Series standings in six full seasons.
Now Ty Dillon is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series.
Kaulig Racing announced that Dillon is set to pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet in five races, with the first being this Sunday night's race at Richmond Raceway.
Dillon, who had been linked to the No. 16 Chevrolet as a potential full-time driver this past offseason, is also set to compete at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14; New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23; Richmond again on Sunday, August 11; and Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29.
Instead of selecting a single full-time driver for the No. 16 Chevrolet this year, Kaulig Racing have been using their second car as a shared entry this season, just as they did two years ago.
The 2024 season is set to be Dillon's 11th consecutive season in the Cup Series on some level, and it may give him one of his best opportunities yet. Matt Kaulig's team have won twice since 2021, while Spire Motorsports, Dillon's former team, haven't won a race since July 2019, when Justin Haley won a rain-shortened event at Daytona International Speedway.
Dillon is set to become the fifth different driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet in the season's first seven races. The veteran, hungry for a meaningful Cup Series return, will be looking to get the most out of his new equipment, and it could be a perfect match.