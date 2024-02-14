NASCAR: How to watch Daytona 500 qualifying for free
The single-car qualifying session for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.
By Asher Fair
The two-day process to determine the starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set to begin tonight.
The four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to host a single-car qualifying session this evening beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1.
This session is not designed to set the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's "Great American Race", though the fastest two drivers do lock out the front row. The fastest two drivers of non-charter entries are also set to lock themselves into the field. The full results of this session are ultimately set to determine the starting lineups for both of Thursday night's 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
The results of the two Duels are set to determine the remainder of the starting lineup for Sunday's 200-lap race, including which other two non-charter entries get in -- and which two ultimately fail to qualify. A list of the six non-charter entries (and their drivers) which are at risk of missing the race can be found here.
Watch Daytona 500 qualifying for free
By beginning a trial of FuboTV, which you can do here, you can watch Wednesday night's Daytona 500 on Fox Sports 1 for free!
Note that by starting a free trial of FuboTV now, you can also watch tomorrow night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET) and Sunday afternoon's Daytona 500 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. ET) for free as well, making now an ideal time to sign up.
All races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be shown live on channels included on FuboTV (Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and USA Network), so take advantage of this offer now to get the most out of your free trial to see if a subscription is right for you as the season progresses!