NASCAR: Watkins Glen playoff race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Like Atlanta Motor Speedway's second race date, Watkins Glen International race date was shifted from the regular season to the opening round of the playoffs for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, meaning that there are two road course events in the four-round, 10-race playoffs.
Watkins Glen is one of only three tracks on the postseason schedule which did not host a regular season race. One of the others is the other playoff road course, that being the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, though the Charlotte oval did host the Coca-Cola 600.
The only other playoff track not on the regular season schedule is Homestead-Miami Speedway, which isn't scheduled to host a race until the round of 8.
Watkins Glen playoff race not on NBC
NBC hasn't aired a race live since the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last month, and that is set to remain the case for another few weeks.
Sunday afternoon's 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen at the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York is set to be shown live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule.
This race is the third straight race on USA Network, and it is the second of four straight not on NBC to open up the playoffs. After this current stretch, however, NBC is set to take over for the final six races on the schedule, from October's race at Talladega Superspeedway to the November title decider at Phoenix Raceway.
The Go Bowling at The Glen is set to air live on USA Network from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning race winner.