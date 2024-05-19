NASCAR: Weather triggers more All-Star schedule changes
By Asher Fair
As was the case on Friday night, when qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Open was canceled since not all drivers could get in a dry run and qualifying for the All-Star Race heat races was pushed back to Saturday morning, bad weather again played a factor on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
All-Star Race qualifying was able to take place around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, but beyond that, rain again wreaked havoc.
The Truck Series race only ran 81 of its scheduled 250 laps before it had to be halted due to rain and lightning. The Wright Brand 250 is scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1.
NASCAR heat races canceled, All-Star Race lineup set
Additionally, Saturday night's 60-lap heat races for the All-Star Race were both canceled, meaning that the results of the Saturday qualifying session have determined the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event itself, with Team Penske's Joey Logano set to start from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is set to start the race at the tail end of the field after Kevin Harvick qualified the No. 5 Chevrolet.
Larson is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway qualifying for the 108th running of the Indy 500 and successfully advanced to Sunday's Top 12 session with the sixth fastest run on Saturday afternoon. Even if he advances to the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday, he plans to be at North Wilkesboro for the All-Star Race.
The top two finishers of the 100-lap All-Star Open are set to start the All-Star Race in 18th and 19th place, and the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote (specifically, the highest vote-getter among those not locked in who still have raceable cars) is set to start in 20th.
According to The Weather Channel, there is only a 24% chance of rain throughout the morning, with mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day.