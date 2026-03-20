Reigning NASCAR champion returns, but not in the same entry

One of the most baffling developments of the offseason between the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR seasons was the fact that Corey Heim, despite winning 12 of 25 races during his championship-winning Craftsman Truck Series season, did not land a full-time ride in any NASCAR national series.

However, Heim was never truly worried about it, and he was still able to land a 12-race Cup Series deal with 23XI Racing, where he currently serves as a development driver. It was also confirmed that he would continue to run select races for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series.

Heim has made just one Cup Series appearance so far this season, with that coming in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and he's not in line to return until the season's ninth race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19.

Corey Heim set for another NASCAR Truck Series start

He made his first Truck Series start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota in the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and finished fifth.

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, he is set to make his second start of the season, but behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota, which was most recently driven by Adam Andretti on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

William Sawalich, who runs full-time for the Joe Gibbs Racing O'Reilly Auto Parts Series team that many felt Heim should have been signed by for 2026, is set to drive the No. 1 truck this weekend after Dario Franchitti returned to the Truck Series for the first time in nearly two decades in St. Pete.

Beyond this weekend, Heim does not have any other confirmed Truck Series starts lined up for the 2026 season, but that is expected to change after he makes his second start in the span of three race weekends.

Friday night's Truck Series race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway!