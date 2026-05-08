Replacement confirmed for 18-year NASCAR veteran whose two wins didn't count

Parker Kligerman, who won two NASCAR national series races a year ago but was officially credited in the record books with winning neither, made his return this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

By making his first start of the 2026 season, the 18-year NASCAR veteran from Westport, Connecticut became the sixth different driver to participate in Kaulig Racing's new Ram Trucks "Free Agent" program by driving their No. 25 entry, and he finished 11th, tying the truck's best finish on an oval this season.

This weekend, driver number seven is set to take over from Kligerman in the season's eighth race.

Parker Kligerman replacement confirmed at Watkins Glen

A.J. Allmendinger, who competes full-time for Matt Kaulig's team in the Cup Series and hadn't made a Truck Series start since 2021 before replacing the suspended Daniel Dye at Darlington Raceway back in March, is set to drive the No. 25 Ram in this Friday's race at Watkins Glen International.

Prior to this year, Allmendinger's most recent Truck Series start came at Watkins Glen, when he competed for GMS Racing in 2021. He finished that race in 27th place.

Allmendinger earned his first career Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen back in 2014, and he has recorded five top three finishes at the track in five O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, although one of those runner-up results (2019) was stripped from him as a result of a post-race disqualification.

Kligerman and Allmendinger do not have any further Truck Series starts lined up for the 2026 season. Other confirmed drivers of the No. 25 Ram who have not yet driven it this year include Clint Bowyer, Travis Pastrana, and Jamie McMurray.

The truck's other drivers so far in 2026 have included Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, and Carson Ferguson. Of that group, only Ferguson is currently lined up to make another start.

The Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at the Glen is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Watkins Glen International starting at 4:30 p.m. ET this Friday, May 8. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss any of the action from the New York road course!