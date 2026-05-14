Replacement confirmed for Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR driver at Dover

Brent Crews has yet to score his first NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win, but he has finished everywhere else inside the top six in the five most recent races alone, and he has vaulted himself into the provisional playoff picture, despite missing four of the season's first six races, races in which he was not allowed to compete because he was not yet 18 years old.

But it hasn't just been behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota where the rookie driver has impressed this year.

Crews returned to the Craftsman Truck Series this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, the same venue where he made the fourth of his 10 starts in the series as a part-time driver year ago and placed 17th.

This year, he competed for Toyota's TRICON Garage behind the wheel of the No. 1 truck and took the pole position be going on to place seventh.

Brent Crews not running Dover Truck Series race

But this weekend at Dover, he is set to focus solely on getting his first O'Reilly Series win, at a track where he unfortunately owns two DNFs in two ARCA Menards Series starts.

Brandon Jones, whom Crews replaced behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota after Jones' fourth place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, is set to return for his second start of the 2026 Truck Series this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, where he hasn't run a Truck race since 2019. He placed third in the 2025 O'Reilly Series race at the track.

Jones is another full-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and he's fourth in the standings through the season's first 13 races. However, Crews has actually averaged more points per start.

Crews is only one spot behind teammate Taylor Gray in the O'Reilly Series standings, and he's two spots ahead of teammate William Sawalich, despite Sawalich's maiden O'Reilly Series win at Rockingham Speedway in April.

Sawalich is also set to return to TRICON this weekend after running at Texas but missing the Watkins Glen race. He placed 17th at Texas in the No. 5 Toyota before Adam Andretti drove it to a 25th place finish on the road course. Sawalich made his first Truck Series start of the year at Darlington Raceway in the No. 1 Toyota back in March and placed 10th.

Crews does not currently have any other Truck Series starts lined up for the 2026 season, although that remains subject to change.

The Ecosave 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 5:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!