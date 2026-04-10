Replacement confirmed for NASCAR championship contender at Bristol

Although it was announced late in the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season that Carson Kvapil would not be back behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet full-time in 2026, the 22-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina native was still able to retain his full-time status in the series.

He is sharing the No. 1 car with Connor Zilisch, who competed full-time in the team's No. 88 Chevrolet a year ago before being promoted to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing for 2026, and he is also spending time behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, which is the team's lone part-time entry.

Kvapil also landed a deal with DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in any other races, allowing him to compete for a championship this year after a surprise run to the Championship 4 as a rookie a year ago.

Carson Kvapil switches cars again, fifth time in 2026

Through the first eight races of the 2026 season, Kvapil has yet to spend more than three consecutive races in the same car. He has already switched cars four times, and he's set for a fifth shift this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Zilisch is set to return for his third start of the O'Reilly Series season this weekend in the No. 1 car. Kvapil is set to drive the No. 9 car for the second time this year and the first time since his 11th place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway four weeks ago.

The No. 9 car was most recently entered for Lee Pulliam at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago.

Kvapil sits sixth in the point standings with four top seven finishes, including three in the top five. All four of those top seven efforts have come in his six races behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet, which he is currently lined up to return to for next weekend's race at Kansas Speedway.

He is still seeking his first career O'Reilly Series victory.

Live coverage of the Suburban Propane 300 is set to be provided by the CW Network, and it's scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, April 11. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from Bristol Motor Speedway!