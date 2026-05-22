Replacement confirmed for NASCAR championship contender at Charlotte

Carson Kvapil has not spent more than three consecutive NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in the same car so far in 2026. Through 14 races, he has swapped cars nine times already, and that is set to become 10 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After he was initially set to lose his full-time ride with JR Motorsports for the 2026 season, he made a surprise run to the Championship 4 as a rookie in 2025, even without a victory.

While JR Motorsports still carried through with their plan to have him share the No. 1 Chevrolet, which he drove full-time a year ago, with Connor Zilisch, who drove the No. 88 Chevrolet for the team a year ago but graduated to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, they ensured that Kvapil would still be a full-time driver in the series after all.

They have added the No. 9 Chevrolet for him on select occasions, and when both the No. 1 car and the No. 9 car have been occupied, Kvapil has driven the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

Carson Kvapil replacement confirmed for Charlotte

This past weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway marked Kvapil's ninth appearance of the year in the No. 1 car, but after his seventh place finish, it's Zilisch who is set to take over in that car for this weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his sixth O'Reilly Series start of the year.

JR Motorsports do plan to enter the No. 9 Chevrolet, but for the second consecutive race, it's Ross Chastain, another full-time Trackhouse Racing Cup driver, who is set to drive it.

As a result, Kvapil is set to replace Myatt Snider behind the wheel of the No. 91 car. Snider finished the Dover race in 24th place.

Kvapil's two starts in the No. 91 car so far this season have come in the two road course races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Watkins Glen International. He finished those races in 19th and 14th place, respectively.

Despite jumping from car to car and team to team for much of the season, Kvapil finds himself eighth in the point standings, 81 points above the playoff cut line, with six top seven finishes.

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