San Diego NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 5 lineup changes

Because Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, is a street circuit, NASCAR's standard road course qualifying format is set to be used to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Anduril 250.

Saturday's qualifying session is set to be a group session, rather than a single-car session. Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to be allotted 20 minutes of track time.

Drivers can turn as many qualifying laps as they please during those 20 minutes. The results of both groups are combined to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round shootout to set the first few rows of the grid.

The full qualifying groups were determined by the same two-variable metric that NASCAR uses to set the qualifying orders for oval races. This metric has been utilized since the 2025 season, after replacing the old four-variable formula that was in place from 2020 to 2024.

There are 39 cars on the entry list this weekend, and none of the three non-chartered (open cars) were among those that appeared at Pocono Raceway a week ago.

The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven by Casey Mears, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven by Daniel Dye, will not be back this weekend.

However, 23XI Racing have added the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim for the sixth time this year, and Legacy Motor Club have added the No. 84 Toyota for team owner Jimmie Johnson for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Speaking of the Daytona 500, Trackhouse Racing haven't fielded the No. 91 Chevrolet, also known as PROJECT91, since the "Great American Race" in 2025, when Helio Castroneves drove it to make his Cup Series debut. This weekend, former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen is set to make his Cup Series debut in that car.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at San Diego

Group A

1 - Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



3 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet



9 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



10 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



11 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet



13 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



15 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



16 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



17 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



18 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



19 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



20 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Group B

21 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



22 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



24 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



27 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



28 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



29 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



31 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



33 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



34 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



35 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



36 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



38 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



39 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Anduril 250 is the fifth and final race set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video this year. Tune in at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 21 for live coverage of the inaugural street course race from Qualcomm Circuit.