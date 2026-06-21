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San Diego NASCAR qualifying: Full Anduril 250 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday's Anduril 250, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado.
ByAsher Fair|
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Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

To the surprise of nobody, Shane van Gisbergen (not to be confused with Layne van Gisbergen) took the pole position for Sunday's 75-lap Anduril 250 around the 16-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the new street course on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

The driver of the No. 97 Chevrolet took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 90.809 miles per hour in the first group of the two-group session.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom SVG beat to the top spot by 0.156 seconds after Hocevar ran in the second group, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen won the inaugural race at the series' first street course in Chicago, Illinois back in 2023.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

30

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

39

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Qualcomm Circuit is scheduled to host its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday, June 21, with live coverage of the Anduril 250 set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss Prime's final race of 2026!

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