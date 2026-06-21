San Diego NASCAR qualifying: Full Anduril 250 starting lineup

To the surprise of nobody, Shane van Gisbergen (not to be confused with Layne van Gisbergen) took the pole position for Sunday's 75-lap Anduril 250 around the 16-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the new street course on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

The driver of the No. 97 Chevrolet took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 90.809 miles per hour in the first group of the two-group session.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom SVG beat to the top spot by 0.156 seconds after Hocevar ran in the second group, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen won the inaugural race at the series' first street course in Chicago, Illinois back in 2023.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 4 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 17 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 26 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 30 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 32 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 36 Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 39 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Qualcomm Circuit is scheduled to host its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday, June 21, with live coverage of the Anduril 250 set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss Prime's final race of 2026!