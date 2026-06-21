San Diego NASCAR qualifying: Full Anduril 250 starting lineup

To the surprise of nobody, Shane van Gisbergen (not to be confused with Layne van Gisbergen) took the pole position for Sunday's 75-lap Anduril 250 around the 16-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the new street course on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.
The driver of the No. 97 Chevrolet took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 90.809 miles per hour in the first group of the two-group session.
Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom SVG beat to the top spot by 0.156 seconds after Hocevar ran in the second group, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.
Van Gisbergen won the inaugural race at the series' first street course in Chicago, Illinois back in 2023.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
26
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
30
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
39
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Qualcomm Circuit is scheduled to host its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday, June 21, with live coverage of the Anduril 250 set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss Prime's final race of 2026!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations