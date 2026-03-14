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Shanghai F1 qualifying, full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

The second race on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit.
ByAsher Fair|
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1 | Alex Plavevski/Reuters via Imagn Images

After hosting the Chinese Grand Prix each year from 2004 to 2019, Shanghai International Circuit was left off the Formula 1 calendar from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

But it returned in 2024 and 2025, and the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Shanghai road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China is back again in 2026.

In both 2024 and 2025, the 56-lap race was won by the polesitter, and in 18 editions of the Chinese Grand Prix, the race has never been won from lower than the third row of the grid. Polesitters have collected 11 victories, although the second place starter has only managed to win twice.

After a chaotic start to Formula 1's new era of regulations in Melbourne, specifically in regard to the actual start of the race, what can fans expect in Shanghai? Will the starting lineup matter as much as it usually does in the East Asian country?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Shanghai International Circuit.

Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2 - George Russell, Mercedes
3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
10 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2

George Russell, Mercedes

3

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6

Lando Norris, McLaren

7

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

9

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10

Ollie Bearman, Haas

11

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12

Esteban Ocon, Haas

13

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

16

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

17

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18

Alex Albon, Williams

19

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.

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