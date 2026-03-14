Shanghai F1 qualifying, full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

After hosting the Chinese Grand Prix each year from 2004 to 2019, Shanghai International Circuit was left off the Formula 1 calendar from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
But it returned in 2024 and 2025, and the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Shanghai road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China is back again in 2026.
In both 2024 and 2025, the 56-lap race was won by the polesitter, and in 18 editions of the Chinese Grand Prix, the race has never been won from lower than the third row of the grid. Polesitters have collected 11 victories, although the second place starter has only managed to win twice.
After a chaotic start to Formula 1's new era of regulations in Melbourne, specifically in regard to the actual start of the race, what can fans expect in Shanghai? Will the starting lineup matter as much as it usually does in the East Asian country?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Shanghai International Circuit.
Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
Chinese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2 - George Russell, Mercedes
3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
10 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup
Rank
Driver
1
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2
George Russell, Mercedes
3
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6
Lando Norris, McLaren
7
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
10
Ollie Bearman, Haas
11
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12
Esteban Ocon, Haas
13
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
16
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
17
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18
Alex Albon, Williams
19
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22
Sergio Perez, Cadillac
The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.