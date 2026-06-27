Unlike all oval qualifying sessions, Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series road course race at Sonoma Raceway is set to be a group qualifying session.

Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to get 20 minutes of track time.

All 18 drivers in each group can make as many qualifying attempts as they want to in those 20 minutes. There is no second round shootout for the pole position; the results of both groups are simply combined to determine the full starting lineup.

The same two-variable formula that determines the qualifying orders for Cup Series oval races was used to determine the qualifying groups for this weekend's road course race. This formula replaced the old four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

The only lineup changes this weekend include the removal of the three non-chartered (open) cars that competed in this past weekend's street race at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.

Those three cars were Corey Heim's race-winning No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, and Kevin Magnussen's No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

There are no open cars on the entry list for Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California. Through the season's first 17 races, the only other race to feature exclusively the 36 chartered cars was the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying groups for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Sonoma

Group A

1 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

5 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

13 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Group B

19 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

34 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

36 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. Don't miss the final race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's first half and the season's final road course race!